How North Central football is 3-0 for the first time ever

LEBEAU — For most of the last decade, winning football games at North Central has been rare. The Hurricanes have just seven victories since 2015 and endured five winless seasons.

But 2025 has brought a new wave of success. North Central is 3-0 for the first time in program history, matching its most wins since 2022.

“I’m just happy to see that the kids’ hard work and dedication has paid off,” head coach Dwight Collins said. “You can see the growth from what we’ve had from year one to year two.”

The turnaround has been fueled by discipline, senior leadership and an explosive offense. The Hurricanes are averaging 43 points per game, including a shutout win over Pine Prairie where five different players scored touchdowns.

“That was very important,” senior receiver Steven Joseph said. “I feel like the discipline helped us a lot. I feel like we’re more hardworking.”

Quarterback Christopher Sylvester added: “It’s things as simple as your language, how you adjust and listen, being coachable. The simple things.”

For senior lineman Tristin LeBlanc, the fast start carries extra meaning.

“It feels amazing to be able to say it and make it happen,” he said. “You really have to give glory to God because without Him nothing is possible.”

While the Hurricanes are celebrating a historic start, the focus is shifting to what’s next: the program’s first playoff berth and possibly its first postseason win.

“Make the playoffs,” Joseph said.

“We just want to be able to say North Central is not just a basketball school. It could also be a football school too,” LeBlanc said.

North Central will face its toughest test yet Friday night when it travels to St. Edmund to open district play.

