How JS Clark boys hoops can make history

For the second time in a week, a JS Clark basketball program will play for a championship. The ladies hoisted the title last Friday and now the boys get a chance to do it after beating Episcopal School of Acadiana on Monday, March 4.

The Bulldogs coasted to a 62-43 point victory over the Falcons on the shoulders of junior Lawrence Pickney’s 19 points.

This is also the boys first outing in the state tournament and now, the only thing left to do is win it all in the title game.

The Bulldogs tip-off in the Division V Select State Championship game on Friday, March 8 at noon against Avoyelles Charter.

