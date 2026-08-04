How HBCS's Joseph Mitchell earned a college football offer at 13 years old

NEW IBERIA — Most incoming freshmen are preparing for their first high school football season.

Highland Baptist's Joseph Mitchell is already preparing for the start of his college recruitment.

The 13-year-old defensive lineman and offensive tackle recently received his first Division I scholarship offer from UTSA before ever playing a game as a high school freshman.

"It's really exciting," Mitchell said. "It's great to actually see my hard work pay off, know that what I have worked towards is finally coming to fruition."

Mitchell earned the offer after starting on Highland Baptist's varsity team as an eighth grader last season. Although the Bears struggled on the field, the early varsity experience helped prepare him for the next step in his development.

"It prepared me really well because just being able to learn the game earlier and see how the other teams play," Mitchell said. "It really helped me so that this year I can do better."

First-year Highland Baptist head coach Donald Fusilier said Mitchell's scholarship offer is a huge milestone, not only for the young standout but also for the program.

"That's amazing and really good for the momentum of the program," Fusilier said. "JoJo, being an incoming freshman and Coach Graham at UTSA giving him his first offer — he's going to be a special one for us."

Fusilier believes Mitchell's recruitment sends a message to the rest of the roster that college opportunities are available regardless of where they play.

"They see that it doesn't matter what school you go to," Fusilier said. "You can reach your dreams as long as you're taking care of what you're supposed to."

Football has long been part of Mitchell's family. His father played the sport, and his grandfather played in the NFL, giving him a support system that has helped shape his development on and off the field.

"They've been able to give me pointers throughout my career and tell me where I need to improve, where I'm lacking and where I'm doing really well," Mitchell said. "They're always motivating me."

Now a member of the Class of 2030, Mitchell hopes UTSA's offer is only the beginning.

"Getting the offer made me realize that if I keep pushing, keep working hard and have the right mindset, I can go further," Mitchell said.

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