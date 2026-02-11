Highland Baptist hires Donald Fusilier as head football coach

NEW IBERIA — Abbeville offensive coordinator Donald Fusilier is getting his first opportunity to lead a program.

Fusilier has accepted the head coaching position at Highland Baptist,. He spent one season with the Wildcats and now takes over a Bears program seeking its first winning season since 2015.

Fusilier brings more than a decade of coaching experience at both the high school and collegiate levels, including stops across the Acadiana area and at the collegiate level.

Most recently, Fusilier was part of the Graceland University football staff in 2024, serving as offensive pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach. He also worked as the team’s pro liaison.

Before his time at Graceland, Fusilier was the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Lafayette Renaissance Charter. He previously served as quarterbacks coach at Beau Chene High School in Arnaudville.

In 2021, Fusilier worked at Southern University as director of player personnel, overseeing recruiting and scouting efforts while assisting with the cornerbacks.

His high school coaching résumé includes a stint as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at St. Martinville High School in 2020, where he helped develop two All-State receivers — Harvey Broussard and Cullen Charles.

In 2019, Fusilier coached wide receivers at Comeaux High School, mentoring future LSU receiver and four-star Under Armour All-American Malik Nabers.

Fusilier now looks to bring that offensive background and player development experience to Highland Baptist as the program aims to turn the corner under new leadership.

