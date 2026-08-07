Highland Baptist embracing new culture under first-year coach Donald Fusilier

NEW IBERIA — Highland Baptist is turning the page with a new leader on the sidelines.

Donald Fusilier is entering his first season as a head coach after serving as the offensive coordinator at Abbeville. He inherits a Bears program looking to rebound after finishing win-less in 2025.

Since arriving, Fusilier has focused on changing the team's culture. He introduced a new offseason weight program and took the Bears to multiple 7-on-7 camps, emphasizing competition and accountability as the foundation for rebuilding the program.

"Tough people win," Fusilier said. "Came in during the spring and implemented a different weight program and changing the mindset and going out there and showing them how to compete."

The changes have already made an impression on Highland Baptist's players, who say the atmosphere around the program is dramatically different from a year ago.

"Last year it was almost punishment to come here," senior Andrew Perry said. "We were looking forward to basketball season and baseball season. This year, it's just nothing but football. Everybody's got our first scrimmage circled on their calendars. We're ready to hit."

Highland Baptist opens the 2026 season Sept. 4 on the road against Houma Christian.

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