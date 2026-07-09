Here are the seniors on this year's Super 16 List

ACROSS ACADIANA — KATC is bringing back our Super 16 series—a list decided on by our sports team that features some of the top high school football rising seniors in the Acadiana area.

This story will be updated as players are revealed. To watch each story click each player's name.

Cecilia wide receiver Braylon Calais

KATC

Westminster running back/linebacker Kyle Horde

KATC

Lafayette Christian linebacker Kaleb Simon

KATC STAFF

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