Lafayette Christian's Kaleb Simon finds competitive juices in and outside of sports

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Christian senior linebacker Kaleb Simon recorded 107 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and four pass breakups last season, production that reflects his approach to competition.

"Yes, I like to compete, so anything I do in life, I'm trying to be the best that I could be and just compete every step of the way," Simon said.

Simon's presence extends beyond football. In baseball during the 2025 season, he earned district MVP honors. The first-team All-State selection said being a slugger is only part of his story.

Away from organized sports, Simon has spent time fishing and hunting since he was young, a pastime he shares with his father.

"I like to fish and hunt," Simon said. "I like bass, and I like to hunt for rabbit."

Simon mentioned his father taught him everything he knows about the outdoors, and gave credit to him as a marksman.

"He's a good shot," Simon said. "He taught me everything I knew."

With his senior season approaching, Simon's time spent with his father carries an added meaning.

"Really just enjoying having time with each other, because we both do our own things he works, I go to practice," Simon said. "So just for the son time, you know, it means a lot to me."

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