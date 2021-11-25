GOTW preview: LCA primed for 5th straight title appearance ahead of Newman

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Christian has had their sights set on history all year.

They are on a drive for five as they pursue their 5th straight state championship and now the knights are one win away from returning to the title game.

To reach New Orleans for the Division 3 championship, the knights will have to take down 5 seed Newman.

The Greenies are led by quarterback Arch Manning who is the nation's top quarterback for the class of 2023. That's nothing new for LCA as they defeated Newman, 21-7, in the semifinals last year to advance.

The Knights know it will take a similar recipe this season to win.

"We have take care of the football offensively and and when we get opportunities, we have to cash in, especially in the red zone," say head coach Trev Faulk. "Defensively, the things I touched on before. Limiting the amount of big plays that they get, make them earn everything."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel