GOTW: Post-game interview with St. Martinville head coach Vincent Derouen

IOTA — The St. Martinville Tigers stay alive in the post-season after a 62-28 win over Iota, picking up their 8th straight win of the season.

The Tigers kept the game interesting jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before the Bulldogs would bite back and trade a few scores taking a short-lived 21-20 lead.

Courtesy of 3 Iota fumbles, an interception returned to the Bulldogs' 45-yard line by Karon Jean-Louis, along with the Tigers' efficiency on offense, St. Martinville was able to go into the half leading by 20, 41-21.

"It was huge because we went up big and they (Iota) fought back like we had been seeing from them from all year," says Derouen. "We kind of had to buckle down on defense and once we settled down, made plays and played technique, I think the game fell into our hands a little bit."

Next up for St. Martinville, they play host to Lutcher in the Class 3A quarterfinals.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel