GOTW Post-game interview with Lafayette Christian head coach Trev Faulk

LAFAYETTE — The Drive for Five ultimately came into fruition after Lafayette's Christian's big victory over Isidore Newman, 49-7.

Quarterback, Jujuan Johnson led the Knights with over 300 yards, 3 passing touchdowns and 2 rushing scores of his own where the Knights went into the half, 42-7.

"Jujuan was phenomenal. He's been showing flashes throughout the year and tonight he just happen to put everything together," says Knights head coach Trev Faulk.

LCA will now take on #3 St. Charles in the state title game with hopes to hoise the Div. III championship trophy for the 5th straight year.

