Game of the Week preview: Teurlings, LCA meet again for shot at Superdome

Our game of the week has all the chips on the table. 47 days ago, Teurlings beat LCA in a thriller.

In the process, the Rebels received the number two seed in Division II select and are in the semifinals for the first time since 2015.

The Knights obviously know all about big games because of their championship pedigree.

LCA comes off a 70-point outing against De la salle and averages 58 points in the postseason.

Last week, Teurlings escaped with a win against Archbishop Shaw to set the stage for this week's rematch. This time around the game isn't about revenge or district titles. It's solely winning and playing in the Caesars Superdome.

“They're very excited,” Teurlings defensive coordinator Bart Vitte said. “They've been pumped. They've been practicing and working for this all season long. To have the opportunity has been great for them. We've been doing what we had to do all season. Now, we give ourselves a chance. One more game to go.”

“They live, performed, practice, and prepare at a high level at a standard that had been set by guys that came before them,” LCA head coach Trev Faulk said. “They take pride in carrying and holding that standard. It’s been beautiful, and it's a blessing to work with these guys every day.”

