Game of the Week Preview: St. Martinville v. Abbeville

ABBEVILLE — So many high schools have decided to move their games to Thursday due to the anticipated weather on Friday. That including our FNF game of the week between St. Martinville and Abbeville, that will now take place tomorrow. Rain or shine, nothing could cool off this heated district 5-3A race.

If the Tigers win, they take the outright title, but if the Wildcats win, there would be a 3-way tie that includes Erath.

In 2021, this game came down to the wire where the Wildcats lost 27-24 on the road, but this year, AHS hopes that home field advantage is not the only pro on their side.

"We know this opponent pretty well. Two years in a row they've gotten away from us by 3 points each year", says Wildcats head coach Roderick Moy. We start the season off saying if there's a reason to get St. Martinville, this is the one and that hasn't changed in our minds."

"They're dynamic. They have some real good players, good athletes and they're coached up real well", says Tigers' head coach Vincent Derouen. "They're hard-nosed kids so we have to bring our A- game. We cant be complacent. They'e better than teams we've played in the last few weeks so we definitely have to be on point".

