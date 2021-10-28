GAME OF THE WEEK preview: Ascension Episcopal at Loreauville

LOREAUVILLE — The pandemic altered or canceled a a lot of really good games during the 2020 season of Friday night football.

At the top of that list in Acadiana was Loreauville and Ascension Episcopal.

The Tigers and Blue Gators were undefeated coming into week 7 before Loreauville had an outbreak.

"A monster game. The next week or two me and Coach Desormeaux texted back and forth after that talking about if only we could've played this game," says Tigers' head coach Terry Martin. "I feel like this was going to be a measuring stick for our program."

Well, each side got what they wished for.

Loreauville and AES are both unblemished in District 7-2-A.

The Tigers are one of a few times in Acadiana that are still undefeated, meanwhile the Blue Gators are an impressive 6-2, pitching 3 shutouts in the process.

This showdown may be a year overdue, but right on time to prove who's king.

"Our guys are looking forward to it. I know we want to be the outright district champs," says AES head coach Matt Desormeaux. "I know they want to be the outright district champs."

"This game is the magnitude of a 2nd round, 3rd round playoff game easily, says Martin. "This is the best overall team that we've played all year."

