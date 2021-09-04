Watch
Game of the Week: Postgame Interview with Rams' Head Coach, Matt McCullough

Acadiana wins over Carencro, 7-9
Posted at 12:26 AM, Sep 04, 2021
LAFAYETTE — The "Game of the Champs" witnessed a shower about 30 minutes before kick-off but that didn't stop the showdown between Acadiana and Carencro.

A close final, Rams winning 7-9, head coach Matt McCullough says he didn't think it would be a low scoring game but he was sure of the close score.

"I thought both defenses played extremely well. We made a big special teams play on the safety, Walter (Bob) and tonight we pulled it out and I think both teams will get better from this."

Acadiana and Carencro share similarities in their veer offense and 3-4 defense. The Rams saw some differences from the Bears but it was expected.

Acadiana has won this rivalry every year since 2016. They lost a shot for another win in 2020 due to the shortened season. McCullough says that a big win over a good Carencro team puts them in a good position for the rest of the season.

"It's a big win and you always want to win. I think this type of team that you're playing makes you better. The goal is to get to Week 10 with a chance to make a run."

