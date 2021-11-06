GAME OF THE WEEK: Post-game interview with Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine

CARENCRO — The Westgate Tigers displayed a dominant performance over the the defending 4A state champs, the Carencro Bears.

Westgate would score 14 points in the first quarter before Carencro responded going on a 12-score run. Westgate went into the half ahead 20-15.

The Tigers put together 27 points in the second half where two of the final scores in the fourth quarter belonged to junior receiver Amaaz Eugene.

Head coach Ryan Antoine says that this was the game that Eugene was looking forward to all season.

"It's crazy how things happen. He's been through a lot in his personal life and for him to come out here and make those plays in the fourth quarter, it's just destined for him."

With the 47-21 victory, Westgate wins their first outright district title since 2011 and finishes the regular season, 8-2.

