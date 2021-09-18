Game of the Week: Post-game interview with Lafayette Christian head coach Trev Faulk following the win over Acadiana

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Christian Academy fought tooth and nail against Acadiana for the 14-13 win.

The Knights fell to the Rams in the last two seasons, although both teams won championship titles.

LCA head coach Trev Faulk says that tonight's goal was fulfilled. They wanted to have at least one more point than their opponent and find a way to win.

"Our goal coming in tonight was to find a way to finish with at least more point than they did and it was literally one more point. It was a highly contested game that came down to the very end from two very talented football programs. So, we're very thankful that we were able to come out with the victory tonight."

