GAME OF THE WEEK: Post-game interview with Ascension Episcopal head coach Matt Desormeaux

YOUNGSVILLE — The first time can be sweet, but a second time is always sweeter.

Ascension Episcopal gets the season sweep over Catholic New Iberia in the opening round of playoffs, 34-6.

The first half was tight between the District 7-2A rivals going into the half, 14-6, but the Blue Gators would run away with 20 points in the second.

Head coach, Matt Desormeaux says that throughout the season, their defense and special teams would carry most of the load on the team, but he confirmed that tonight's performance was a complete game in all three phases.

"One of our big focuses going into this was to protect the football because the last few weeks we had a lot of turnovers and didn't do a great job offensively. Our defense had been carrying us and our special teams obviously too. So, I feel like we had a full game tonight."

With the Blue Gators advancing, they'll take on #1 Lafayette Christian next Friday.

