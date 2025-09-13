Friday Night Live Week 2 scores and higlights

Lafayette Christian edged Carencro 41-38 in a thriller on Friday night to highlight Week 2 of the high school football season. In other notable games, Lafayette Christian edged Carencro 41-38 in a thriller, Catholic-Baton Rouge outlasted St. Thomas More 35-28 and Teurlings Catholic rolled past Sam Houston 46-14.

Elsewhere, Southside topped Westgate 35-20, Lafayette slipped by St. Martinville 23-19, and Breaux Bridge edged Vermilion Catholic 28-27.

Here are Friday's results:

Zachary 30, Acadiana 14

Ascension Episcopal 21, Archbishop Hannan 10

Mamou 30, Basile 24

Lafayette Christian 41, Carencro 38

Catholic New Iberia 20, Central Catholic 13

West St. Mary 44, Centerville 6

Marksville 36, Church Point 28

Comeaux 34, Patterson 30

Jennings 22, Eunice 16

North Central 38, Gueydan 14

Kinder 59, Iota 41

Lafayette 23, St. Martinville 19

Lake Arthur 27, Dequincy 12

Northside 47, Sulphur 25

Opelousas Catholic 43, East Beauregard 6

Sacred Heart (VP) 42, Pine Prairie 0

Catholic (BR) 35, St. Thomas More 28

Teurlings Catholic 46, Sam Houston 14

Westminster Christian 42, St. Martins Episcopal 7

Welsh 36, Oakdale 28

Elton 45, Northwood-Lena 22

Hamilton Christian 52, Highland Baptist 0

Jeanerette 66, Franklin 20

Port Barre 34, Beau Chene 27

Erath 48, North Vermilion 8

Catholic (PC) 63, Crowley 12

Breaux Bridge 28, Vermilion Catholic 27

Southside 35, Westgate 20

Central Lafourche 40, New Iberia 14

Kaplan 49, Berwick 0