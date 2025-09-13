Friday Night Live Week 2 scores and higlights

Lafayette Christian edged Carencro 41-38 in a thriller on Friday night to highlight Week 2 of the high school football season. In other notable games, Lafayette Christian edged Carencro 41-38 in a thriller, Catholic-Baton Rouge outlasted St. Thomas More 35-28 and Teurlings Catholic rolled past Sam Houston 46-14.
Elsewhere, Southside topped Westgate 35-20, Lafayette slipped by St. Martinville 23-19, and Breaux Bridge edged Vermilion Catholic 28-27.
Here are Friday's results:
Zachary 30, Acadiana 14
Ascension Episcopal 21, Archbishop Hannan 10
Mamou 30, Basile 24
Lafayette Christian 41, Carencro 38
Catholic New Iberia 20, Central Catholic 13
West St. Mary 44, Centerville 6
Marksville 36, Church Point 28
Comeaux 34, Patterson 30
Jennings 22, Eunice 16
North Central 38, Gueydan 14
Kinder 59, Iota 41
Lafayette 23, St. Martinville 19
Lake Arthur 27, Dequincy 12
Northside 47, Sulphur 25
Opelousas Catholic 43, East Beauregard 6
Sacred Heart (VP) 42, Pine Prairie 0
Catholic (BR) 35, St. Thomas More 28
Teurlings Catholic 46, Sam Houston 14
Westminster Christian 42, St. Martins Episcopal 7
Welsh 36, Oakdale 28
Elton 45, Northwood-Lena 22
Hamilton Christian 52, Highland Baptist 0
Jeanerette 66, Franklin 20
Port Barre 34, Beau Chene 27
Erath 48, North Vermilion 8
Catholic (PC) 63, Crowley 12
Breaux Bridge 28, Vermilion Catholic 27
Southside 35, Westgate 20
Central Lafourche 40, New Iberia 14
Kaplan 49, Berwick 0