Where is your team seeded in the LHSAA football playoffs?

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released its 2023 football playoff brackets. First Round games will take place from November 9th-11th.

The matchups listed feature teams from the Acadiana area. For the full brackets, click each division tab.

*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherwise

Non-Select Brackets (28 teams; First 4 teams get first round bye)

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

17. Terrebone at 16. Westgate

20. Thibodaux at 13. Southside

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

21. Rayne at 12. Opelousas

20. Pearl River at 13. Abbeville

19. Breaux Bridge at 14. Eunice

22. Northwest at 11. Franklin Parish

26. St. Martinville at 7. Leesville

23. Kaplan at 10. Jennings

18. Church Point at 15. Iota

2. Cecilia - BYE

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

21. Rayville at 12. Loreauville

19. Patterson at 14. North Webster

22. Port Barre at 11. South Plaquemines

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

17. Grand Lake at 16. Franklin

25. Basile at 8. Welsh

28. West St. John at 5. Jeanerette

21. Elton at 12. East Feliciana

19. Lake Arthur at 14. Montgomery

22. Centerville at 11. Oberlin

Select Brackets (24 teams; First 8 teams get first round bye)

DIVISION I (Select)

24. Pineville at 9. Carencro

8. Acadiana - BYE

DIVISION II (Select)

1. St. Thomas More - BYE

17. Istrouma at 16. Northside

3. Lafayette Christian - BYE

7. Teurlings Catholic - BYE

DIVISION III (Select)

17. Ascension Episcopal at 16. Loyola Prep

24. Green Oaks at 9. Notre Dame

5. Catholic - New Iberia - BYE

DIVISION IV (Select)

1. Vermilion Catholic - BYE

8. Opelousas Catholic - BYE

19. Westminster at 14. St. Edmund

22. Sacred Heart at 11. Glenbrook

23. Hamilton Christian at 10. Central Catholic

18. St. John at 15. Hanson Memorial

In total, 40 teams from the Acadiana area reached the playoffs.

