Where is your team seeded in the LHSAA football playoffs?

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released its 2023 football playoff brackets. First Round games will take place from November 9th-11th.
The matchups listed feature teams from the Acadiana area. For the full brackets, click each division tab.
*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherwise
Non-Select Brackets (28 teams; First 4 teams get first round bye)
DIVISION I (Non-Select)
17. Terrebone at 16. Westgate
20. Thibodaux at 13. Southside
DIVISION II (Non-Select)
21. Rayne at 12. Opelousas
20. Pearl River at 13. Abbeville
19. Breaux Bridge at 14. Eunice
22. Northwest at 11. Franklin Parish
26. St. Martinville at 7. Leesville
23. Kaplan at 10. Jennings
18. Church Point at 15. Iota
2. Cecilia - BYE
DIVISION III (Non-Select)
21. Rayville at 12. Loreauville
19. Patterson at 14. North Webster
22. Port Barre at 11. South Plaquemines
DIVISION IV (Non-Select)
17. Grand Lake at 16. Franklin
25. Basile at 8. Welsh
28. West St. John at 5. Jeanerette
21. Elton at 12. East Feliciana
19. Lake Arthur at 14. Montgomery
22. Centerville at 11. Oberlin
Select Brackets (24 teams; First 8 teams get first round bye)
DIVISION I (Select)
24. Pineville at 9. Carencro
8. Acadiana - BYE
DIVISION II (Select)
1. St. Thomas More - BYE
17. Istrouma at 16. Northside
3. Lafayette Christian - BYE
7. Teurlings Catholic - BYE
DIVISION III (Select)
17. Ascension Episcopal at 16. Loyola Prep
24. Green Oaks at 9. Notre Dame
5. Catholic - New Iberia - BYE
DIVISION IV (Select)
1. Vermilion Catholic - BYE
8. Opelousas Catholic - BYE
19. Westminster at 14. St. Edmund
22. Sacred Heart at 11. Glenbrook
23. Hamilton Christian at 10. Central Catholic
18. St. John at 15. Hanson Memorial
In total, 40 teams from the Acadiana area reached the playoffs.
