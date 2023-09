Westgate's Armi'dre Evans punt return wins FNF Play Of The Week for week one

Prev Next

Posted at 11:52 PM, Sep 03, 2023

Westgate's Armi'dre Evans wins FNF play of the week. Congrats to him and the Westgate Tigers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.