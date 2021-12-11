Watch
SportsHigh School SportsFriday Night Football

Actions

Westgate Wins First Ever State Title with 14-13 Victory over Warren Easton

Class 4A Championship
items.[0].videoTitle
Westgate vs. Warren Easton 1st Half Highlights | Class 4A Championship
Ryan Antoine
Westgate Dome.jpg
Posted at 11:01 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 01:02:56-05

Westgate wins their first ever state title, with a 14-13 victory over Warren Easton.

With the Tigers up by 1 with under a minute to go, the Eagles had 1st and goal at the 1. But Westgate came up with 4 consecutive stops to clinch the title.

Westgate began the game with a 73 yard touchdown from Jordan Doucet to Danny Lewis. After Warren Easton tied the game at 7 going into halftime, Dedrick Latulus made an incredible one-handed grab to put the Tigers up 14-13 in the 3rd.

Danny Lewis was named the Class 4A Most Outstanding Player, after the Cincinnati commit finished with 6 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown. Lewis, also playing on the defensive line, had a couple key tackles-for-loss on the Tigers game winning goal-line stand.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.