Westgate Wins First Ever State Title with 14-13 Victory over Warren Easton

Westgate wins their first ever state title, with a 14-13 victory over Warren Easton.

With the Tigers up by 1 with under a minute to go, the Eagles had 1st and goal at the 1. But Westgate came up with 4 consecutive stops to clinch the title.

Westgate began the game with a 73 yard touchdown from Jordan Doucet to Danny Lewis. After Warren Easton tied the game at 7 going into halftime, Dedrick Latulus made an incredible one-handed grab to put the Tigers up 14-13 in the 3rd.

Danny Lewis was named the Class 4A Most Outstanding Player, after the Cincinnati commit finished with 6 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown. Lewis, also playing on the defensive line, had a couple key tackles-for-loss on the Tigers game winning goal-line stand.

