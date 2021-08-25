WATCH: Cecilia's Dennis Skains wins Kiwanis Club's Crying Towel

Cecilia Head Coach Dennis Skains won the Crying Towel at the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette Tuesday.

Above, we have the full hilarious speech from Skains, along with some of the highlights from the other coaches.

The Crying Towel event signifies the kickoff of the Kiwanis Jamboree week, when the club host 6 games over Thursday and Friday at Cajun Field. The full schedule for the jamboree is below:

THURSDAY

St. Martinville vs Lafayette High - 6 pm

Carencro vs Cecilia - 7:30 pm

Notre Dame vs Acadiana - 9 pm

FRIDAY

Breaux Bridge vs Northside - 6 pm

Southside vs Teurlings - 7:30 pm

STM vs Comeaux - 9 pm

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel