Vermilion Catholic falls 28-14 to Ouachita Christian in Division IV State Title Game

Vermilion Catholic falls in the Division IV Title Game, 28-14 to Ouachita Christian.

After falling behind 7-0, a Jonathan Dartez TD on 4th and goal from the 2 tied the game for V-C at 7-7. OCS scored right before halftime to make it 14-7, which was the start of 21 unanswered points by the OCS Eagles.

This ends a magical run for VC, who was 13-0 prior to the state championship. This was the Eagles first appearance in the superdome since 2013.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel