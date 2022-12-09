Watch Now
SportsHigh School SportsFriday Night Football

Actions

Vermilion Catholic falls 28-14 to Ouachita Christian in Division IV State Title Game

VC State Title Game.jpg
KATC
VC State Title Game.jpg
Posted at 9:36 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 22:36:17-05

Vermilion Catholic falls in the Division IV Title Game, 28-14 to Ouachita Christian.

After falling behind 7-0, a Jonathan Dartez TD on 4th and goal from the 2 tied the game for V-C at 7-7. OCS scored right before halftime to make it 14-7, which was the start of 21 unanswered points by the OCS Eagles.

This ends a magical run for VC, who was 13-0 prior to the state championship. This was the Eagles first appearance in the superdome since 2013.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.