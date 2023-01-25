Watch Now
Travis Blaize steps down as Westminster's head football coach

Westminster football will look for a new head coach after Travis Blaize announced on Twitter that he's stepping down from his position.

In his two seasons with the Crusaders, Blaize had a record of 8-12. That includes a six-win season coming in 2021.
