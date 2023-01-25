Travis Blaize steps down as Westminster's head football coach

Westminster football will look for a new head coach after Travis Blaize announced on Twitter that he's stepping down from his position.
Yesterday I informed my players and parents that I will not be returning to Westminster in pursuit of another opportunity. We will announce when the time becomes appropriate. I am grateful to WCA for giving me my first chance as a head coach and believing in me. 1-0!— Travis Blaize (@TBlaize17) January 24, 2023
In his two seasons with the Crusaders, Blaize had a record of 8-12. That includes a six-win season coming in 2021.
