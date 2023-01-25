Travis Blaize steps down as Westminster's head football coach

Westminster football will look for a new head coach after Travis Blaize announced on Twitter that he's stepping down from his position.

Yesterday I informed my players and parents that I will not be returning to Westminster in pursuit of another opportunity. We will announce when the time becomes appropriate. I am grateful to WCA for giving me my first chance as a head coach and believing in me. 1-0! — Travis Blaize (@TBlaize17) January 24, 2023

In his two seasons with the Crusaders, Blaize had a record of 8-12. That includes a six-win season coming in 2021.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel