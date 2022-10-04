Teurlings, Westgate not overhyping their district matchup

We're in the thick of the high school football season and that's where teams begin to roll into district play.

One of the more talent-packed leagues in the area is Class 4-4A which includes schools like Teurlings Catholic and Westgate.

The Rebels and Tigers both enter week six undefeated, and their matchup will be featured as our game of the week.

The Tigers won last season's battle by seven points, went on to win seven straight games, and hoisted a state title.

The Rebels, on the other hand, went on to only win one district game and exited the playoffs in the first round.

Every win matters in this league, but both coaches aren't overhyping this game. Instead, they're preparing like usual.

“If you make a game too big, the players can sense that and they can kind of feed off of that in the wrong direction,” Rebels head coach Dane Charpentier said. “It is a huge game because it’s the first district game. That's really all it takes to make it what it is.”

“We're leaning on the older guys to let the younger guys know we’ve been here before,” Tigers offensive coordinator Derek Landry said. “It is just another week. Don't get caught up in the hype. We tell the guys don't get caught up in reading their own press clippings. We're zero and zero in district play.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel