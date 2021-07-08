Super 16 | Westgate TE Danny Lewis

When you meet Westgate tight end Danny Lewis, the first thing you notice is his size.

"He came in, a little slender kid. Didn't know much about him," Head Coach Ryan Antoine said. "Always worked hard. Everytime you'd see him, he would always grow."

Standing at 6-5, Lewis has certainly grown into his 240 pound frame. And with the departure of all state wideout Kayshon Boutte to LSU in 2020, he had to fill some big shoes too.

"I feel like I got bigger and stronger," Lewis said. "I helped the team by doing my role that was asked. I feel like I had to be the man."

"Offensively we had better stats as a team and even scored more points," Antoine said while speaking about the 2020 season. "Other guys stepped up and Danny was one of those guys that decided he needed to to take on the brunt of the work."

As a junior, he did a little bit of everything. 30 Catches for 574 yards and 8 touchdowns, while adding 8 scores on the ground and 2 passing TDs. He finished with 1,782 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns.

"Last summer he worked his tail off," Antoine said. "He just does everything he needs to do and does it the right way."

Lewis has also caught the eye of the next level. He's a 3-star prospect according to Rivals, with offers to Indiana, Arizona State and UL among others. Being a popular recruit has come with it's challenges.

"The process is very hard," Lewis explained. "Because you gotta watch what you do and gotta watch how you set an example so they don't talk about you wrong."

The numbers and offers are cool, but for Lewis, his main wish for his senior year is to leave a lasting impact.

"I feel like Im a leader, because people on my team say I have a big future. So they think if they follow what I do, they can have a big future too."

------------------------------------------------------------

