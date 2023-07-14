Super 16: St. Martinville RB Steven Blanco and WR Cullen Charles

In recent years, St. Martinville has turned the heat up with their explosive offense.

In 2022, the Tigers averaged 34 points per game. In large part from their weapons who can get the job done in both days.

Star running back Steven Blanco toted the rock for over 2,200 and 30 touchdowns.

"If i put my head into it, the defense is going to have a hard time to stop me," Blanco said. "They're going to have a long night. run the ball downhill to the table, blocking if they need me to do that or receiving if they need me to do that."

Meanwhile, Cullen Charles had a breakout junior campaign. He accounted for 800 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

"Really working hard. I knew my time was coming," Charles said. "We've been having a lot of good receivers coming through and i knew i had to wait on my time. since freshman year, i just been getting better and better each year. just my junior year i exploded."

Both seniors have made their decision on their next step. Blanco will be staying close to home to play for Louisiana. While Charles will be taking his talents to the west coast to join the Arizona State Sun Devils.

They agree in having that weight off their shoulders to fully focus on their senior season.

"That was my first time being on the West Coast," Charles said. "It was a lot of changes and things like that but they did a great job of making me feel at home and i feel like it was the best place for me at the moment. It's a big relief not worrying about where I'm going to school to get my education so now I just really get to come out here and play ball."

And like Allstate, the Tigers' offense remains in good hands with the dynamic duo leading the way. With the goal of a state championship to close the final chapter of their high school careers.

"From freshman year, they expected me to come in with high expectations and handle the rock," Blanco explained. "But for senior year, I have to step up better than what I did last year to do even better and help this team to where we want to be at the end of the year.

------------------------------------------------------------

