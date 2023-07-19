Super 16: Lafayette Christian Quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson

There is no denying that Lafayette Christian quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson is a superstar.

"He's one of a kind," LCA Head Coach Hunter Landry said. "You never take for granted kid like that. He's doing something on the field that you kinda like... that you can't teach"

Johnson started a handful of games for the Knights as a freshman, where he flashed his potential. Then as a sophomore, he took over as the full time signal caller. But his junior year, was one for the record books.

"I just had a good team around me," Johnson explained. "I had some good weapons to throw it to. A good backfield to hand the ball off to and to open up the pass game and the run game."

In 2022, Johnson combined for 5,487 yards and 60 touchdowns. And if you think that's impressive, wait til you hear his postseason numbers.

In 4 playoff games, he had a whopping 2,055 yards and 25 TDs, with 14 of those scores coming in the semifinals vs Teurlings and the state title game vs St. Thomas More.

"It was just coaches and my teammates around me," Johnson recalls. "We were just clicking. I don't know what happened. Something clicked that said we had to go get it."

"He knew he needed to take it up a notch. I certainly think he did," Landry says with a smile. "He went out and executed gameplan wise. It was incredible to see."

Now because Johnson stands at 5-11, 190 pounds, he wont be playing QB at the next level. Instead, he's a 4 star cornerback, who in May, committed to play at LSU in 2024.

"Being from the boot, you just gotta represent you gotta stay and represent your hometown, your city and state," Johnson exclaims. "Louisiana put that dog in me, so we might as well keep that dog in me and stay in Louisiana"

Johnson at QB has been an all-state selection, district MVP and has reached the state title game twice. But in his senior year, only one goal remains... bringing home a state championship.

"It's like giving a kid one piece of candy," Johnson reveals. "He's gonna want more. I need it. I need it to satisfy me just to make me happy about my high school career"

