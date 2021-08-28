Super 16 | Jennings RB Trevor Etienne

It's hard to mention Jennings football without saying the name Etienne.

Travis Etienne left a legacy as the all-time leading rusher at Jennings and as the all-time leading rusher in the ACC at Clemson.

Now, his younger brother Trevor Etienne is carving his own path.

"If I try to beat every record that he had, I'll take the fun out of the game for myself,” Etienne said. “I just try to go and be the best me that I can be."

Trevor has already become a staple for Jennings. In 2020, the senior rushed for more than 1,200 yards and scored 22 touchdowns, all while receiving unanimous First-Team All-State honors.

"I think Trevor is a complete back,” Jennings head coach Rusty Phelps. “He's got really good hands, and he understands the passing game concepts. I think his vision is a plus, as a far as being able to see things that most people don't. He has natural athletic ability.”

Throughout his career, Trevor has leaned on Travis for advice. Having a sibling that is now in the NFL to review his game has helped lead to success.

"He critiques my game,” Etienne said. “It's like everything I do wrong he critiques me about it. The biggest thing I could say is that he told me is to not worry about leaving a legacy, just live a legacy.”

"I think Travis has helped Trevor understand the game to play it at a high level, which he's done for two years,” Phelps said. “Now it's his third year coming up. I'm looking forward to his senior leadership."

Trevor’s legacy is continuing to grow. The four-star prospect narrowed his offers down to five schools.

The list reads like this—Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Florida, and LSU, with a commitment to come before the year is over.

"I don't have a set day yet,” Etienne said. “I know I want to do it before December. So, it will be soon."

