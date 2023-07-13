Super 16: Jeanerette TE Traville Frederick

If you go to Jeanerette, you'll be quickly introduced to Traville Frederick

The 6-foot-4, 240 pound tight end is one of the Tigers main offensive weapons, but his pass catching skills didn't come over night.

"Catching was a lot of work," Frederick explained. "I couldn't catch a cold. People use to call me tow truck because all I did was hit."

"Some people are self-made. He worked hard to get where he's at," Jeanerette Head Coach Clifford Paul added. "No body can take anything away from him."

After the rising senior became one of the best players on the team, he began to craft his voice, leading in the locker room just as much as his game on the field.

"It was natural to me," Frederick said. "I got comfortable fast knowing that I have to take the lead at some point."

"He wasn't scared to be that person," Paul said. "It wasn't too much vocal. It was more I'm going to outwork everybody to let them know if you want to be good, you have to do the extra things."

Frederick's ability pushed him to becoming a three-star recruit. He hauled in 31 passes for 483 yards and 6 touchdowns last season and currently ranks as 247 sports 24th best player in Louisiana.

"I'm honored to know that people recognize me and our school," Frederick said. "I'm putting more recognition on the players at our school. It's giving everybody a better opportunity overall."

His notoriety earned him more than 10 offers from the likes of Alabama and Florida. But the Jeanerette star would commit to Tulane back in April.

"The coaches built a very strong relationship with me," Frederick said. "They have been in contact with me every day. It doesn't stop, and that's what I like about this."

And with his senior season in his grasp, Frederick is poised to shine again. But before his career is over, he plans to leave his mark in his hometown…

"We in Jeanerette it's been a while since they've had a big-time recruit or player," Frederick said. "I'm going to start that back up."

"I've watched him grow," Paul said. "Being an alumnus of this school and playing on the same football field as him, it's an honor to see that he's opening doors for other kids that come after him."

