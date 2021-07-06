Super 16 | Acadiana RB Omiri Wiggins

At acadiana, the veer machine never dies, it just multiplies. The lead engine this year is running back Omiri Wiggins.

"Every time I touch the ball, it should be touchdown," Wiggins said. "Every time I touch the ball, I should make the crowd go 'ooh'. I'm really a slept on running back. My plan is to really wake everybody up."

Wiggins rang the alarm as a junior. He rushed for over 900 yards, 13 touchdowns and was named the district 3-5A offensive MVP. All while battling the injury bug.

"I had a lot of problems last year. I pulled my left (hamstring) once and my right one twice. So it was a really rough year. I had to miss a few games actually."

"You know he played much of last year with a hamstring (injury)," Acadiana Head Coach Matt McCullough said. "People didn't know that, and he still had a great season."

The tailback also scored two touchdowns in the 5A championship game against Alexandria, where he helped the Rams secure back to back state titles and their 6th overall.

"Really, our next goal is to win another state title," Wiggins said.

Wiggins has a lofty checklist entering his senior season. It includes Acadiana's single game rushing record of 343 yards, set by his former teammate Dillan Monette in 2019 vs Sam Houston.

"He wants to be the best he can possibly be," McCullough said. "He understands he can be even better and he's had a great summer."

But the 5-11, 195 pound running back also hopes that through summer camps and this upcoming season, he can prove he's worthy of playing on Saturdays.

"He's a guy that works extremely hard. I think he's a little underrated as far as the college level," McCullough said. "He's got some offers. But he's a guy that's going to be a great back for us but also a good college back."

"College coaches really like spread teams. They don't think I can catch. They don't see my full potential yet. And I feel like I got more in me than they think."

Wiggins currently has two Division 1 offers from Southern and Idaho.

