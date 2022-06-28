Super 16 | Acadiana RB Keven Williams

Acadiana’s Keven Williams is a natural born playmaker.

In his junior season, the Rams running back gained 902 yards and created 12 touchdowns.

“He’s got tremendous feet,” Acadiana head coach Matt McCullough said. “He’s strong and has good balance. He’s just a good running back.”

With the graduation of a few in the backfield, Williams is likely going to be the root of the offense.

The way he maneuvers his feet is what sets him a part.

“Our offense is quick,” Williams said. “You don’t have time to stutter when you can make one cut and go up the field, that will make you even better.”

Football is a sport that’s been consistent for Keven, as the game is ingrained in the Williams family tree.

His older brother, Keontae, played quarterback for the Rams. And his father, Keiland, suited up for LSU at running back and played 3 seasons in the NFL.

“My whole life I’ve been around football,” Williams. “I also played with my brother and his friends, so I played up. My dad is always helping me with drills and in the weight room.”

You’d think that by having great genes, there’d be no reason to work hard. But the trait of lazy is something he doesn’t want to be kin with.

“As you get older, competition gets better,” Williams. “You have to start working harder. Now, it's more about what I’ve worked for.”

“He saw his dad and his brother do things the right way,” McCullough said. “He’s learned from that. He’s worked extremely hard since he’s been on our campus.”

