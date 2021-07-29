Super 16 | Acadiana DE Walter Bob Jr.

Prior to February, Acadiana's Walter Bob only had one offer to Arkansas State. Then, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding called.

"Coach Matt (McCullough) told me Pete (Golding) wanted to talk to me," Bob said. "At first, I didn't know what to say. I was nervous and all that."

The Crimson Tide's offer, even caught Bob by surprise. But it didn't take long for him to commit.

"A solid hour," Bob exclains. "Bama is a great program. I like the way they run their defense. Great coach staffing. Great environment to be at."

It's easy to see why Bob's recruiting profile has skyrocketed. He entered Acadiana as a skinny 6-2, 200 lbs safety and has grown into a chiseled 6-4, 245 lbs defensive end with a high motor.

"First off he plays extremely hard. He loves football," Rams Head Coach Matt McCullough said. "He's got energy when he plays and practice. But of course, he's almost 6-5. He's got some things that's natural that you can't coach."

When Bob is on the edge on Friday nights with an offensive tackle, he views it as a ring, trying to score a knockout with every play.

"I see it as boxing really because of hand placement, stamina and fatigue," Bob explained. I've been in boxing since I was 6 years old. I just like to fight really. I transferred that to the field and it really helped."

Bob may have been a 2nd Team All-State selection in 2020, but the Alabama belt now puts him in a different weight class. But Bob is ready to fight for his contender status.

"I have to prove it 100 percent," Bob said. "Show people that I belong to be at Alabama and that's my school to be at."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel