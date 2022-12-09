STM stuns LCA with late score to win Division II State Championship

NEW ORLEANS — Sam Altmann's 54-yard touchdown pass to Connor Stelly helped lift St. Thomas More past Lafayette Christian, 52-48, to win the Division II Select Title.

This is the Cougars' third championship in four years.

STM took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter before LCA outscored the Cougars 31-21 between the second and third quarters. STM trailed by 10 on four separate occasions in this contest.

Trailing 48-38, Altmann threw a 44-yard touchdown to Christian Mcnees with 58 seconds remaining. STM then recovered an onside kick and scored the game-winner on the following play thanks to an Altmann to Stelly score.

STM finishes the year with a 13-1 record while LCA finishes the year 10-4.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel