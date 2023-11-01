STM, LCA meet for District 4-4A Championship

St. Thomas More and Lafayette Christian last faced off in the Division II Select Title Game.

The Cougars came out on top where 100 points were scored in the shootout.

Fast-forward to now, STM hasn’t lost a game on the year and averages 41 points a game.

Meanwhile, the Knights are 8-1 and have scored 464 total points.

Their Week 10 showdown is our Friday Night Football Game of the Week, and it’s rightfully so.

Both teams come in undefeated in District 4-4A play, which puts the league title on the line.

More importantly, the Knights and Cougars hold the top two spots in the current LHSAA power ratings.

So, the winner would likely become the number one seed in the Division II select playoffs.

But if you were to ask either head coach, this is just another game.

“We're excited just because it's our next game,” Knights head coach Hunter Landry said. “It's a chance to go out and win a district championship. That's one thing we're looking forward to. It's not necessarily holding any more weight than any other game. It's a big one because we get to play it. It's our next one. So, the kids are excited for another chance to go compete against a good opponent.”

“It's another football game,” Cougars head coach Jim Hightower said. “We just have to play a game. Our goal all season has been to play the best we can play and not compare ourselves to another team. That's our goal this week. We want to be the best we can be on Friday night, go play hard, and we'll see what happens."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel