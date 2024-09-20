Watch Now
Southside, St. Martinville get first wins on Thursday night

Thursday Night Football Score:

  • St. Martinville 34, Breaux Bridge 27
  • Lafayette Renissance 59, ville Platte 14
  • Pine Prairie 60, North Central 6
  • Southside 27, Madison Prep 14
  • Jeanerette 48, White Castle 14
  • West St. Mary 44, Thrive Academy 6

