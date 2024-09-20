Southside, St. Martinville get first wins on Thursday night

Thursday Night Football Score:
- St. Martinville 34, Breaux Bridge 27
- Lafayette Renissance 59, ville Platte 14
- Pine Prairie 60, North Central 6
- Southside 27, Madison Prep 14
- Jeanerette 48, White Castle 14
- West St. Mary 44, Thrive Academy 6
------------------------------------------------------------Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers