Southside, St. Martinville get first wins on Thursday night

Thursday Night Football Score:

St. Martinville 34, Breaux Bridge 27

Lafayette Renissance 59, ville Platte 14

Pine Prairie 60, North Central 6

Southside 27, Madison Prep 14

Jeanerette 48, White Castle 14

West St. Mary 44, Thrive Academy 6

