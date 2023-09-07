Southside facing Cecilia picked as Week 2 FNF Game of the Week

Southside and Cecilia battled in a shootout last season, and that's why their matchup is our Friday Night Football Game of the Week.

This non-district matchup looked completely different last season with the Sharks coming out on top, winning by just two points.

The week two matchup propelled both teams in positive directions.

Southside didn't lose another game until the playoffs and captured their first-ever district title.

Meanwhile, Cecilia used that loss as motivation and rattled off five straight victories while averaging 40 points during that stretch.

So, this game can very well determine the course of each team's season.

It would mean a lot," Cecilia head coach Dennis Skains said. "Anytime power points are involved you want to win. For us, the power points aren't nearly as important as improving as a team. When you play good football teams, they show you where you're weak. We're definitely playing a good football team."

"The thing about Cecilia is that they're really good in all three phases," Southside head coach Josh Fontenot said. "They're a lot like we try to be. It's a week that the boys understand is important because our opponent is quite significant."

