Six Acadiana teams get 1st round upsets

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) 1st round playoff matchups took place on Thursday, Nov. 9, and Friday, Nov. 10.
The matchups listed feature teams from the Acadiana area. For the full brackets, click each division tab.
Non-Select Brackets (28 teams; First 4 teams get first-round bye)
DIVISION I (Non-Select)
16. Westgate 27
17. Terrebonne 10
13. Southside 42
20. Thibodaux 9
DIVISION II (Non-Select)
12. Opelousas 57
21. Rayne 6
13. Abbeville 34
20. Pearl River 20
19. Breaux Bridge 35
14. Eunice 19
22. Northwest 42
11. Franklin Parish 20
26. St. Martinville 46
7. Leesville 40
10. Jennings 34
23. Kaplan 6
15. Iota 35
18. Church Point 6
DIVISION III (Non-Select)
12. Loreauville 40
21. Rayville 12
14. North Webster 42
19. Patterson 0
11. South Plaquemines 34
22. Port Barre 16
DIVISION IV (Non-Select)
16. Franklin 46
17. Grand Lake 13
8. Welsh 42
25. Basile 20
5. Jeanerette 12
28. West St. John 6
12. East Feliciana 38
21. Elton 0
19. Lake Arthur 46
14. Montgomery 35
22. Centerville 40
11. Oberlin 26
Select Brackets (24 teams; First 8 teams get first-round bye)
DIVISION I (Select)
9. Carencro 57
24. Pineville 7
DIVISION II (Select)
17. Istrouma 38
16. Northside 16
DIVISION III (Select)
17. Ascension Episcopal 34
16. Loyola Prep 17
9. Notre Dame 49
24. Green Oaks 14
DIVISION IV (Select)
19. Westminster 7
14. St. Edmund 6
11. Glenbrook 49
22. Sacred Heart 12
10. Central Catholic 28
23. Hamilton Christian 6
15. Hanson Memorial 34
18. St. John 13
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers