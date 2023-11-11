Six Acadiana teams get 1st round upsets

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) 1st round playoff matchups took place on Thursday, Nov. 9, and Friday, Nov. 10.

The matchups listed feature teams from the Acadiana area. For the full brackets, click each division tab.

Non-Select Brackets (28 teams; First 4 teams get first-round bye)

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

16. Westgate 27

17. Terrebonne 10

13. Southside 42

20. Thibodaux 9

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

12. Opelousas 57

21. Rayne 6

13. Abbeville 34

20. Pearl River 20

19. Breaux Bridge 35

14. Eunice 19

22. Northwest 42

11. Franklin Parish 20

26. St. Martinville 46

7. Leesville 40

10. Jennings 34

23. Kaplan 6

15. Iota 35

18. Church Point 6

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

12. Loreauville 40

21. Rayville 12

14. North Webster 42

19. Patterson 0

11. South Plaquemines 34

22. Port Barre 16

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

16. Franklin 46

17. Grand Lake 13

8. Welsh 42

25. Basile 20

5. Jeanerette 12

28. West St. John 6

12. East Feliciana 38

21. Elton 0

19. Lake Arthur 46

14. Montgomery 35

22. Centerville 40

11. Oberlin 26

Select Brackets (24 teams; First 8 teams get first-round bye)

DIVISION I (Select)

9. Carencro 57

24. Pineville 7

DIVISION II (Select)

17. Istrouma 38

16. Northside 16

DIVISION III (Select)

17. Ascension Episcopal 34

16. Loyola Prep 17

9. Notre Dame 49

24. Green Oaks 14

DIVISION IV (Select)

19. Westminster 7

14. St. Edmund 6

11. Glenbrook 49

22. Sacred Heart 12

10. Central Catholic 28

23. Hamilton Christian 6

15. Hanson Memorial 34

18. St. John 13

