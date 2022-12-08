Road to the Dome: LCA Offense Rolling as they enter rematch with STM

It's become the standard at Lafayette Christian to make a run to the state championship. They've been to the state title game the last 6 seasons.

But there's a couple things that makes the 2022 path unique and extra special.

For one, it'll be the Knights' first time inside the superdome since 2018. But for two, this is happening in LCA's first year of moving up to division two. This run truly proving this program is one of the best in the state, regardless of size.

"I feel that we're really excited because we're showing people that we can do it," LCA Senior WR Alex Beard said. "Knowing that we came from a smaller division and people always thought that we were a smaller team and we couldn't play higher, it means a lot.

Lafayette Christian is a team that capitalizes on 2nd chances. And for the state title, they get another shot at district rival St. Thomas More.

The Knights lost to the Cougars 41-34 in week 10, but has really turned it up a notch since that meeting.

LCA has averaged 69 points over the last 2 weeks and their offense is peaking at the perfect time.

"I think it's a couple of different factors," LCA Head Coach Trev Faulk explained. "Number one is the confidence this late in the season. Knowing what guys do well, what routes they can run well. Secondly would be, our offensive line coming along and being really experienced by this point. The results themselves have been wonderful the last couple weeks."

"It's pretty fun because being able to score anytime," Beard added. "You go on the field, you score in 3 plays and then defense comes to get a stop. We're back on the field again."

LCA and St. Thomas More will kickoff at noon Friday inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Knights are searching for their 5th state title in 6 years. Meanwhile, the Cougars are looking for their 3rd trophy in 4 years.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel