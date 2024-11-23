Regional Round Football playoff highlights and scores

Non-Select Brackets (Quarterfinal Round)

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

6. Southside at 3. Ruston

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

14. Opelousas at 6. Plaquemine

18. Cecilia at 7. North Desoto

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

15. Loreauville at 7. Jena

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

9. Welsh at 1. Haynesville

12. Gereral Trass at 4. Jeanerette

19. Franklin at 6. Logansport

Select Brackets (Quarterfinal Round)

DIVISION I (Select)

8. St. Thomas More at 1. Edna Karr

19. John Curtis at 6. Teurlings Catholic

DIVISION III (Select)

9. Lafayette Christian at 1. Dunham

7. Catholic - New Iberia at 2. Isidore Newman

DIVISION IV (Select)

8. St. Edmund at 1. Vermilion Catholic

Non-Select Brackets (Regional Round)

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

Southside 47, Walker 0

Airline 42, Westgate 16

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

Lakeshore 17, Iota 10

Opelousas 30, Jennings 19

Plaquemine 49, Northwest 34

Cecilia 49, Lutcher 41

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

Pine 21, Kaplan 6

Loreauville 28, Erath 7

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

Welsh 1, Ferriday ) (Forfeit)

Jeanerette 46, Grand Lake 24

Franklin 22, DeQunicy 19

Logansport 49, Elton 12

Select Brackets (Regional Round)

DIVISION I (Select)

St. Thomas More 28, St. Augustine 27

John Curtis 28, Acadiana 27

Teurlings Catholic 31, Jesuit 23

DIVISION III (Select)

Lafayette Christian 35, Notre Dame 28

Catholic - New Iberia 59, Northlake Christian 22

DIVISION IV (Select)

Vermilion Catholic 47, Westminster Christian 17

St. Edmund 78, St. Martin's Episcopal 37

Kentwood 42, Ascension Episcopal 16

Covenant Christian 41, Central Catholic 13

Ascension Catholic 58, Opelousas Catholic 13

Non-Select Brackets (Bi-District Round)

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

Southside 42, Live Oak 10 3

Westgate 28, St. Amant 20

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

Iota 24, Assumption 0

Lakeshore 48, Rayne 14

Opelousas 47, Bastrop 6

Northwest 35, DeRidder 7

Belle Chasse 56, North Vermilion 21

Cecilia 50, Pearl River 29

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

Kaplan 50, North Webster 0

Westlake 55, Crowley 0

Sterlington 63, Patterson 12

Port Allen 16, Church Point 7

Loreauville 48, Marksville 26

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

Welsh 59, West St. Mary 24

Ferriday 30, Lake Arthur 7

General Trass 64, Centerville 20

Franklin 44, White Castle 0

Elton 22, Basile 18

Select Brackets (Bi-District Round)

DIVISION I (Select)

St. Augustine 44, Carencro 7

Jesuit 45, Lafayette 7

DIVISION II (Select)

St. Charles 33, Northside 8

DIVISION III (Select)

Parkview Baptist 49, Lafayette Renaissance 21

Lafayette Christian 72, Beekman Charter 0

DIVISION IV (Select)

Westminster Christian 54, Delta Charter 12

Southern Lab 52, Sacred Heart 0

Central Catholic 14, Lincoln Prep 0

Opelousas Catholic 34, Westminster - Lafayette 33

