Regional Round Football playoff highlights and scores

Non-Select Brackets (Quarterfinal Round)
6. Southside at 3. Ruston
14. Opelousas at 6. Plaquemine
18. Cecilia at 7. North Desoto
15. Loreauville at 7. Jena
9. Welsh at 1. Haynesville
12. Gereral Trass at 4. Jeanerette
19. Franklin at 6. Logansport
Select Brackets (Quarterfinal Round)
8. St. Thomas More at 1. Edna Karr
19. John Curtis at 6. Teurlings Catholic
9. Lafayette Christian at 1. Dunham
7. Catholic - New Iberia at 2. Isidore Newman
8. St. Edmund at 1. Vermilion Catholic
Non-Select Brackets (Regional Round)
Southside 47, Walker 0
Airline 42, Westgate 16
Lakeshore 17, Iota 10
Opelousas 30, Jennings 19
Plaquemine 49, Northwest 34
Cecilia 49, Lutcher 41
Pine 21, Kaplan 6
Loreauville 28, Erath 7
Welsh 1, Ferriday ) (Forfeit)
Jeanerette 46, Grand Lake 24
Franklin 22, DeQunicy 19
Logansport 49, Elton 12
Select Brackets (Regional Round)
St. Thomas More 28, St. Augustine 27
John Curtis 28, Acadiana 27
Teurlings Catholic 31, Jesuit 23
Lafayette Christian 35, Notre Dame 28
Catholic - New Iberia 59, Northlake Christian 22
Vermilion Catholic 47, Westminster Christian 17
St. Edmund 78, St. Martin's Episcopal 37
Kentwood 42, Ascension Episcopal 16
Covenant Christian 41, Central Catholic 13
Ascension Catholic 58, Opelousas Catholic 13
Non-Select Brackets (Bi-District Round)
DIVISION I (Non-Select)
Southside 42, Live Oak 10 3
Westgate 28, St. Amant 20
DIVISION II (Non-Select)
Iota 24, Assumption 0
Lakeshore 48, Rayne 14
Opelousas 47, Bastrop 6
Northwest 35, DeRidder 7
Belle Chasse 56, North Vermilion 21
Cecilia 50, Pearl River 29
DIVISION III (Non-Select)
Kaplan 50, North Webster 0
Westlake 55, Crowley 0
Sterlington 63, Patterson 12
Port Allen 16, Church Point 7
Loreauville 48, Marksville 26
DIVISION IV (Non-Select)
Welsh 59, West St. Mary 24
Ferriday 30, Lake Arthur 7
General Trass 64, Centerville 20
Franklin 44, White Castle 0
Elton 22, Basile 18
Select Brackets (Bi-District Round)
DIVISION I (Select)
St. Augustine 44, Carencro 7
Jesuit 45, Lafayette 7
DIVISION II (Select)
St. Charles 33, Northside 8
DIVISION III (Select)
Parkview Baptist 49, Lafayette Renaissance 21
Lafayette Christian 72, Beekman Charter 0
DIVISION IV (Select)
Westminster Christian 54, Delta Charter 12
Southern Lab 52, Sacred Heart 0
Central Catholic 14, Lincoln Prep 0
Opelousas Catholic 34, Westminster - Lafayette 33
