RB D'Shaun Ford aims to lead Opelousas to Superdome

Playing football runs in the family of D’Shaun Ford. His father, Jonathan, played for Opelousas in the 90s as a defensive lineman and went on to play for the Southern Jaguars.

At an early age, it became clear to him that D’Shaun would sprint by the competition.

“When I was playing little league, that’s when the passion really came,” Ford said. “People were telling me I was going to be good. So, when I got older, I just fell in love with football.”

Ford is a violent ball carrier. He’s always looking to make contact with a tackler, but the junior has enough speed to break away.

That is why those at Opelousas compare him to Adrian Peterson.

“I’m a hard hitter,” Ford said. “If you won’t come to lay the lick, then I will.”

“If you give him a little crease, he’s going to make a hole,” Opelousas head coach Jimmy Zachery said. “We compare him to Adrian Peterson because he’s always fighting for so many yards. Ford is a great back and a great kid.”

Ford broke out with an elite sophomore campaign in 2022. He rushed for more than 1,300 yards and scored 21 touchdowns.

His outing led the Tigers to their best regular season since 1992.

In the process, he earned District 5-4A Offensive MVP and gained honorable mention on the all-state team.

“We just wanted to go get it,” Ford said. “We really wanted to win big last year. I was trying to put the team on my back.”

His breakout season made him a hot commodity on the recruiting trail. The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder gained 16 scholarships over a 7-month span.

He gained offers coming from schools like Florida State, Ole Miss, and Tulane.

But thus far, the one that’s meant the most came from LSU with Tigers running back coach Frank Wilson making the call.

“I loved the conversation,” Ford said. “We went in the weight room, and he asked me if I knew of the running backs that he’s coached. I told him a few of them. He checked my grades and saw that I had good grades. I got the offer.”

Ford doesn’t plan to commit to a school anytime soon.

Instead, he’s racing toward making history for his home by winning in the dome.

“It would be big,” Ford said. “That way when I come back to the school, everyone will look up to me.”

“Ford attacked this offseason like he wanted to be the best back in the state of Louisiana,” Zachery said.

Ford and company open the season at Teurlings Catholic on Friday, September 1.

