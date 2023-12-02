Opelousas, Cecilia, Acadiana, and STM punch ticket to State Championship games

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) semifinal playoff matchups happened on Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2.
The matchups listed feature teams from the Acadiana area. For the full brackets, click each division tab.
Non-Select Brackets (Semifinals)
12. Opelousas 28
1. North Desoto 20
2. Cecilia 55
22. Northwest 18
Select Brackets (Semifinals)
8. Acadiana 30
5. Edna Karr 24
1. St. Thomas More 69
5. Archbishop Shaw 23
7. Teurlings Catholic
3. Lafayette Christian - Saturday, 3 pm
5. Riverside Academy 34
1. Vermilion Catholic 7
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers