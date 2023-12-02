Opelousas, Cecilia, Acadiana, and STM punch ticket to State Championship games

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) semifinal playoff matchups happened on Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2.

The matchups listed feature teams from the Acadiana area. For the full brackets, click each division tab.

Non-Select Brackets (Semifinals)

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

12. Opelousas 28

1. North Desoto 20

2. Cecilia 55

22. Northwest 18

Select Brackets (Semifinals)

DIVISION I (Select)

8. Acadiana 30

5. Edna Karr 24

DIVISION II (Select)

1. St. Thomas More 69

5. Archbishop Shaw 23

7. Teurlings Catholic

3. Lafayette Christian - Saturday, 3 pm

DIVISION IV (Select)

5. Riverside Academy 34

1. Vermilion Catholic 7

