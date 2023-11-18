Northwest, Opelousas get upsets to move to Quarterfinals

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) 2nd round playoff matchups took place on Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18.
The matchups listed feature teams from the Acadiana area. For the full brackets, click each division tab.
Non-Select Brackets (Regional Round)
16. Westgate 18
1. Ruston 20
13. Southside 35
4. Airline 36
12. Opelousas 14
5. West Feliciana 0
13. Abbeville 12
4. Lutcher35
19. Breaux Bridge 21
3. Assumption 43
22. Northwest 24
6. Wossman 14
26. St. Martinville 23
10. Jennings 25
15. Iota 30
2. Cecilia 70
12. Loreauville 7
5. Bogalusa 28
16. Franklin 12
1. Logansport 64
9. White Castle 18
8. Welsh 54
12. East Feliciana 20
5. Jeanerette 28
19. Lake Arthur 20
3. Oak Grove 49
6. Mangham 52
22. Centerville 14
Select Brackets (Regional Round)
9. Carencro 7
8. Acadiana 14
17. Istrouma 14
1. St. Thomas More 57
14. Peabody 20
3. Lafayette Christian 54
10. Madison Prep 30
7. Teurlings Catholic 31
17. Ascension Episcopal 0
1. St. Charles 43
9. Notre Dame 49
8. D'Arbonne Woods Charter 7
21. Lake Charles College Prep 7
5. Catholic - N.I. 3
17. Delhi Charter 12
1. Vermilion Catholic 48
9. Ascension Catholic 77
8. Opelousas Catholic 43
19. Westminster 7
3. Ouachita Christian 56
10. Central Catholic 6
7. St. Frederick
15. Hanson Memorial 27
2. Southern Lab
Non-Select Brackets (28 teams; First 4 teams get first-round bye)
DIVISION I (Non-Select)
16. Westgate 27
17. Terrebonne 10
13. Southside 42
20. Thibodaux 9
DIVISION II (Non-Select)
12. Opelousas 57
21. Rayne 6
13. Abbeville 34
20. Pearl River 20
19. Breaux Bridge 35
14. Eunice 19
22. Northwest 42
11. Franklin Parish 20
26. St. Martinville 46
7. Leesville 40
10. Jennings 34
23. Kaplan 6
15. Iota 35
18. Church Point 6
DIVISION III (Non-Select)
12. Loreauville 40
21. Rayville 12
14. North Webster 42
19. Patterson 0
11. South Plaquemines 34
22. Port Barre 16
DIVISION IV (Non-Select)
16. Franklin 46
17. Grand Lake 13
8. Welsh 42
25. Basile 20
5. Jeanerette 12
28. West St. John 6
12. East Feliciana 38
21. Elton 0
19. Lake Arthur 46
14. Montgomery 35
22. Centerville 40
11. Oberlin 26
Select Brackets (24 teams; First 8 teams get first-round bye)
DIVISION I (Select)
9. Carencro 57
24. Pineville 7
DIVISION II (Select)
17. Istrouma 38
16. Northside 16
DIVISION III (Select)
17. Ascension Episcopal 34
16. Loyola Prep 17
9. Notre Dame 49
24. Green Oaks 14
DIVISION IV (Select)
19. Westminster 7
14. St. Edmund 6
11. Glenbrook 49
22. Sacred Heart 12
10. Central Catholic 28
23. Hamilton Christian 6
15. Hanson Memorial 34
18. St. John 13
