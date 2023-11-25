Northwest, Opelousas get upsets again to punch ticket to semifinals

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) quarterfinal playoff matchups took place on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25.

The matchups listed feature teams from the Acadiana area. For the full brackets, click each division tab.

Non-Select Brackets (Quarterfinals)

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

12. Opelousas 26

4. Lutcher 10

3. Assumption 44

22. Northwest 46

10. Jennings 14

2. Cecilia 38

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

1. Logansport 42

8. Welsh 34

5. Jeanerette 6

4. Haynesville 36

Select Brackets (Regional Round)

DIVISION II (Select)

1. St. Thomas More 49

8. St. Michael 0

3. Lafayette Christian 57

11. McDonogh 35 21

7. Teurlings Catholic 42

2. E.D. White 28

DIVISION III (Select)

1. St. Charles 31

9. Notre Dame 21

DIVISION IV (Select)

9. Ascension Catholic 35

1. Vermilion Catholic 39

10. Central Catholic 0

2. Southern Lab 35

Non-Select Brackets (Regional Round)

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

16. Westgate 18

1. Ruston 20

13. Southside 35

4. Airline 36

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

12. Opelousas 14

5. West Feliciana 0

13. Abbeville 12

4. Lutcher35

19. Breaux Bridge 21

3. Assumption 43

22. Northwest 24

6. Wossman 14

26. St. Martinville 23

10. Jennings 25

15. Iota 30

2. Cecilia 70

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

12. Loreauville 7

5. Bogalusa 28

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

16. Franklin 12

1. Logansport 64

9. White Castle 18

8. Welsh 54

12. East Feliciana 20

5. Jeanerette 28

19. Lake Arthur 20

3. Oak Grove 49

6. Mangham 52

22. Centerville 14

Select Brackets (Regional Round)

DIVISION I (Select)

9. Carencro 7

8. Acadiana 14

DIVISION II (Select)

17. Istrouma 14

1. St. Thomas More 57

14. Peabody 20

3. Lafayette Christian 54

10. Madison Prep 30

7. Teurlings Catholic 31

DIVISION III (Select)

17. Ascension Episcopal 0

1. St. Charles 43

9. Notre Dame 49

8. D'Arbonne Woods Charter 7

21. Lake Charles College Prep 7

5. Catholic - N.I. 3

DIVISION IV (Select)

17. Delhi Charter 12

1. Vermilion Catholic 48

9. Ascension Catholic 77

8. Opelousas Catholic 43

19. Westminster 7

3. Ouachita Christian 56

10. Central Catholic 6

7. St. Frederick

15. Hanson Memorial 27

2. Southern Lab

Non-Select Brackets (28 teams; First 4 teams get first-round bye)

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

16. Westgate 27

17. Terrebonne 10

13. Southside 42

20. Thibodaux 9

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

12. Opelousas 57

21. Rayne 6

13. Abbeville 34

20. Pearl River 20

19. Breaux Bridge 35

14. Eunice 19

22. Northwest 42

11. Franklin Parish 20

26. St. Martinville 46

7. Leesville 40

10. Jennings 34

23. Kaplan 6

15. Iota 35

18. Church Point 6

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

12. Loreauville 40

21. Rayville 12

14. North Webster 42

19. Patterson 0

11. South Plaquemines 34

22. Port Barre 16

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

16. Franklin 46

17. Grand Lake 13

8. Welsh 42

25. Basile 20

5. Jeanerette 12

28. West St. John 6

12. East Feliciana 38

21. Elton 0

19. Lake Arthur 46

14. Montgomery 35

22. Centerville 40

11. Oberlin 26

Select Brackets (24 teams; First 8 teams get first-round bye)

DIVISION I (Select)

9. Carencro 57

24. Pineville 7

DIVISION II (Select)

17. Istrouma 38

16. Northside 16

DIVISION III (Select)

17. Ascension Episcopal 34

16. Loyola Prep 17

9. Notre Dame 49

24. Green Oaks 14

DIVISION IV (Select)

19. Westminster 7

14. St. Edmund 6

11. Glenbrook 49

22. Sacred Heart 12

10. Central Catholic 28

23. Hamilton Christian 6

15. Hanson Memorial 34

18. St. John 13

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel