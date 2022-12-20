Matt Desormeaux named Catholic on New Iberia head football coach

Catholic of New Iberia named Matt Desormeaux as their new head football coach on Monday, Dec. 19.

The former Ascension Episcopal headman didn't coach last season but served as the assistant principal of the Panthers.

At AES, Desormeaux coached for six seasons and went 55-14 with a state title appearance in 2016.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel