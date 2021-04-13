Lotief to be next Breaux Bridge football coach

Stephen "Tank" Lotief is the next head football coach at Breaux Bridge, he confirmed Tuesday.

Lotief recorded a 92-42 record at Kaplan, leading the team to three-straight 3A semifinal games before parting ways this winter. He remains a teacher at Kaplan, but was relieved of his coaching duties in March.

Lotief replaces Chad Pourciau who stepped down from the position after spending seven years at the school. Pourciau coached both basketball and football, a run that included a 2018 4A basketball championship.

