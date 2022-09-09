Watch Now
LHSAA Makes Major Changes to Playoffs for 2022-23

Southside, Opelousas and Ville Platte wins appeal to stay non-select
KATC
Posted at 4:45 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 17:45:52-04

The LHSAA is making major changes to it's playoff brackets in 2022-23.

The executive committee voting Thursday to split schools evenly in the postseason by enrollment for football, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball through 4 divisions. Non-Select schools will compete in Divisions 1 through 4, as well as select schools will compete in Divisions 1-4.

So for example, the non-select baseball playoffs had 7 classes last season from Class 5A to Class C. Now, those non-select schools will fall into brackets for Division 1 to Division 4.

The regular season will be unchanged, as all teams will compete in their classes and districts for playoff spots.

As far as teams appealing their select designation, Southside, Opelousas and Ville Platte all won their appeals. So the 3 schools will continue to compete in the non-select playoffs.

Here are the full charts from the LHSAA showing where each team in the state falls for the postseason.

