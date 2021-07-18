LCA's Jordan Allen Commits to Penn State

Lafayette Christian cornerback Jordan Allen committed to Penn State Saturday.

The senior choosing the Nittany Lions over Louisville, Miami and Georgia. Allen says he made the decision to commit to PSU 2 weeks ago, and credits the coaching staff for being the deciding factor.

"Penn state really was like a family to me," Allen said. "The coaches call me everyday. They really talk to me about football and how I would fit into the program and it seemed like a great fit to me. It felt like home. It's mind blowing to me because I've always wanted to play college football and to finally say I'm doing it now is blowing my mind."

Allen is rated as a 3-star CB and is the 21st best player in Louisiana, according to Rivals.com

Allen's nickname is "Lockdown" and he was a big part of the Knights' Division III Title in 2020.

