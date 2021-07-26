LCA's Brylan Green Commits to Liberty

The summer of commitments continuing for Lafayette Christian this weekend.

Senior Brylan Green, choosing Liberty over Tulane and Washington State. Green is a 2-Sport star, and will play football and baseball at the next level. He's expected to be a safety on the gridiron and an outfielder on the diamond.

The Flames' commitment to him in both sports, weighed heavily on his decision

"It factored a lot," Green said. "Just having a relationship with both sides. Football and baseball. That was the main thing with me. It's just a blessing to be in this position to play two sports."

"I just felt comfortable on my visit. The facilities were great but the people over there that makes the university special. Just everybody that surrounds the school. They accepted me with open arms. They treat me like family, that's what I love about them"

Green becomes the 3rd LCA star to announce their commitment in as many weeks. He joins defensive lineman Fitzgerald West (LSU) and cornerback Jordan Allen (Penn State).

