LCA, Acadiana matchup slated as FNF Game of the Week

For the second straight year, Lafayette Christian versus Acadiana is our Friday Night Football Game of the Week.

This meeting will be the fifth consecutive season that the teams have met with the overall series tied at two games apiece.

Last year, the Knights won the contest 38-21.

LCA quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson played lights out, leading his team to outscore the Rams 24-8 in the first half.

Johnson is one of many big-time players that are featured in this contest. Acadiana also boasts defensive lineman Dominick McKinley, who will announce his college commitment on the day of the game.

For both teams, this matchup is an early measuring stick and an opportunity to showcase the quality of talent in Acadiana.

"It's two teams that by the end of the year they'll be able to have a chance to make a run for a state championship," Acadiana head coach Matt McCullough said. "You're playing it early in the year. I think it's one of those things that's for our high school football in this era and in the state. It's a game that makes both of us better no matter who wins."

"We just try to tell our kids that it's just another game," LCA head coach Hunter Landry said. "We're going against a really good team, but we don't need to make the game any bigger than what it is. They'll have 11 guys on one side of the ball and so are we. At the end of the day if we do what we're supposed to, that's all we can ask, and let the chips fall where they may on Friday."

Friday's contest is slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. and will happen at Acadiana High School.

